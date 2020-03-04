|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Johnson Pense FORT WORTH--Elizabeth "Betsy" Johnson Pense, 76, passed Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with her husband, Glenn, by her side. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to NEW DAY, P.O. Box 171722, Arlington, TX 76003 (http://www.newdayarlington.org/), or to Texas Camerata, P.O. Box 100295, Fort Worth, TX 76185 (https://texascamerata.org/). As one of the first women ordained by the Presbyterian Church, she dedicated her life to teaching others about God. She was a loving wife; mother to her daughter, Rebecca; and grandmother to Ashleigh Margaret and David Logan. Betsy was preceded in death by her father, Donald; mother, Bertha; and brother, David. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Stephen and Rom; along with her husband, daughter, and two grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 4, 2020