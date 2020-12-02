Elizabeth Livingston Kieb DianoSeptember 25, 1932 - November 27, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Elizabeth Livingston Kieb Diano, 88, died November 27, 2020.Funeral: Friends are invited to view a livestream of the private service at 10a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, from The Church of Christ the King and All Saints'. Private Interment: Oakwood Cemetery.Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be given to James L. West Center for Dementia Care, 1111 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.Elizabeth was born September 25, 1932 in East Orange, NJ, the daughter of Ormonde A. and Ida Gladys Chandler Kieb. Her father was the Assistant Postmaster General of the US from 1953-1958.Elizabeth attended public school in Maplewood and was a graduate of Morristown-Beard School. She attended Hood College - Washington DC School for Secretaries. She was a lifelong Republican and served as a Precinct Chairman/ Election Judge for Tarrant County for many years. She was a 1988 Republican National Convention Delegate and served two terms on the Tarrant County Grand Jury.Throughout the years, she was a member of numerous groups including the All Saints' Flower Guild and a board member of Women of All Saints', the Woman's Club of Fort Worth and a member of the Board of Directors, parliamentarian, and the History Club; Fort Worth Garden Club and the Festival of Flowers committee.Elizabeth was a kind, humble person who could be tough when the time arose.The family would like to thank all the staff at James L. West Center Memory Care for their care of Elizabeth especially during this pandemic.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Albert, and a son, Stefan Peter Diano and is survived by her three sons.