Obituary Condolences Flowers Elizabeth M.R. Glenn FORT WORTH--Elizabeth Marguerite Reese Glenn departed this life quietly on Wednesday, May 29 2019, at a Fort Worth, Texas, hospice. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, in the sanctuary of Arborlawn United Methodist Church. The service will be led by Rev. Chris Mesa, Dr. Eric McKinney and Rev. Vern Fuqua. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Mountain Home Good Shepherd Clinic, 312 Prince St., Sevierville, TN, 37862, in Elizabeth's honor and in honor of her sister, Alyene, who established the medical and dental clinic for the medically uninsured. Elizabeth was born to Carl J. and Ollie Bailey Reese on Sept. 9, 1928, in Birmingham, Ala. She attended school at Shades-Cahaba High School and later attended both Howard College and two years of theological seminary. She married Reuben Kyle Glenn on Dec. 26, 1949. A devoted wife, she was a full partner in Kyle's more than 60-year ministry. During that ministry, she stepped in on occasions too numerous to count to provide counseling and guidance. She was often a congregational delegate to the Central Texas United Methodist Conference; served as president of the Conference Ministers' Spouse Organization; was active in the United Methodist Women; created an acolyte program at Eastland UMC; held leadership and teaching positions in numerous Vacation Bible Schools and Sunday School classes; served as church organist and soloist in choirs of the churches they pastored; and, most recently, was a member of Merry Makers at Arbor Lawn UMC. In addition to all these areas of service, she was also a first-grade teacher during their ministry in San Antonio and subsequently was a substitute teacher in the Fort Worth area schools, particularly in the area of music. In her later years, she was active in the Fort Worth Orchid Society. Her favorite volunteer service was definitely the intricate blankets she knitted for children born to young mothers who had nothing in which to wrap their babies for the trip home from the hospital. Described by those who knew her as fun-loving, vivacious, and outgoing, she was a devoted Christian wife, mother and grandmother. She knew no bounds on her love for her family or her service to her God and her community. She was known far and wide as an exceptional gourmet cook whose recipes were sought after and whose desserts were often fought over. She was an orchid whisperer who would revive plants that others would bring to her. She loved to travel, to tell stories and to share her opinions, especially when it came to politics! Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ollie Reese, and by her sister, Dr. Dorothy Alyene Reese, retired pediatrician of Tuscaloosa, Ala. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Rev. R. Kyle Glenn; daughter, Marguerite Glenn Pritchett; son-in-law, Stephen D. Pritchett, granddaughter, Kristen Pritchett Bovin, grandsons, Douglas S. Pritchett and J.D. Pritchett, and great-grandson, Mason Bovin; son, Robert K. Glenn, daughter-in-law, Laura Whitehurst Glenn, granddaughters, Elisabeth Glenn Nobles (Will Nobles), Katie W. Glenn (Dr. J. Wesley Hutto), and grandson, Carl T.K. Glenn (Kelley M. Glenn); and daughter, Ginger Glenn Brannon, son-in-law, Greg Brannon, and grandson, Reese Brannon; and longtime friends who are as close as family, Edna Carter and Sue Ellen Riddle.



