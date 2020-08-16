1/
Elizabeth McKinley
1924 - 2020
Elizabeth McKinley RICHLAND HILLS--Elizabeth "Beth" McKinley passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Crowley, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the ALS Association of Texas, 5830 Granite Parkway, Plano, TX 75024. She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Crockett, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. McKinley; and her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gary Lochridge. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Beverly Warren (Jack); five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
