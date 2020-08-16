Elizabeth McKinley RICHLAND HILLS--Elizabeth "Beth" McKinley passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Crowley, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the ALS Association of Texas, 5830 Granite Parkway, Plano, TX 75024. She was born Nov. 3, 1924, in Crockett, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe M. McKinley; and her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gary Lochridge. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Beverly Warren (Jack); five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.