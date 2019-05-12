Elizabeth "Betty" Nielsen Moore DALLAS--Elizabeth "Betty" Nielsen Moore, 79, passed away peacefully after complications from heart surgery on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at a hospital in Dallas, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, in the chapel of the University Christian Church in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the North Dallas Shared Ministries, where her mother Martha often volunteered. Elizabeth was born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1939, graduated from R.L. Paschal High School and earned a degree in English from Texas Christian University, where she also met her husband, John Moore. Elizabeth and John pursued graduate studies and careers in teaching and law in Somerville, Mass., Kalamazoo, Mich., and Skokie, Ill. Elizabeth earned an MA at Radcliffe, taught at Boston University and the Massachusetts College of Arts, and earned a law degree from Northwestern University. Elizabeth and John returned to Dallas as she pursued her law career, eventually becoming a partner at Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue. Later, they moved to Gladewater, Texas, to care for family and run the Moore family furniture business. She was a generous and loving force for her family and everyone she knew. Her final gift was to follow in her parents' footsteps and donate her body to the UT Southwestern Medical Center for research. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Martha Nielsen; her husband, John Bruce Moore; and her aunt, Mary Sawyer. SURVIVORS: Elizabeth will be fondly remembered by her son, Douglas Moore and wife, Heather Boyer; grandchildren, Elijah and Alice; sister, Patricia; brother, David and wife, Louise; nephew, Tony Nielsen, wife, Kymberly, and their children, Kaytie and Nicholas; nephew, Roger Nielsen and his family; cousins, Gary, Blair and Steve Sawyer, and Doris Colby; and sister-in-law, Mary Moore.



