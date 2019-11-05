|
|
Elizabeth Norton SANSOM PARK - Elizabeth Norton, 97, has gone home to be with her Savior Lord Jesus, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. Elizabeth was born June 26, 1922. She was a longtime resident of Sansom Park. She was preceded in death by her brother, mother, daughter and husband. SURVIVORS: Son, Alan and his wife; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is beloved by all and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019