|
|
Elizabeth Riggs White NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Elizabeth Riggs White, 84, of North Richland Hills passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her two sons, Robert and James White. SURVIVORS: She is survived by grandchildren, Stacy White and Ashton Shales; great-grandchildren, Emily White and Cayden Schales; cousin, Shirley Campbell; niece, Cindy Bates; nephews, Danny Parker and Sam Parker; as well as many additional nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020