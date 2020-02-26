Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Riggs White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Riggs White Obituary
Elizabeth Riggs White NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Elizabeth Riggs White, 84, of North Richland Hills passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her two sons, Robert and James White. SURVIVORS: She is survived by grandchildren, Stacy White and Ashton Shales; great-grandchildren, Emily White and Cayden Schales; cousin, Shirley Campbell; niece, Cindy Bates; nephews, Danny Parker and Sam Parker; as well as many additional nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -