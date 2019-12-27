|
Elizabeth "Betty" Simmons Crites FORT WORTH--Elizabeth "Betty" Simmons Crites, born in 1932, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. SERVICE: Funeral Services will be at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel on Friday, December 27, at 10 a.m. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Betty graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1951. In her early 20's, she worked as a nurse's aide and later as a bookkeeper for Tractor Supply, Ryan Mortgage and Gene Snow Enterprises. She married Ed on July 12, 1963, and they spent the next 47 years loving each other and being each other's best friend. She loved to cook and bake, knit and crochet. She had a full life with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Crites, step-son Wayne Crites, Parents J. Whitson and Elizabeth Simmons, and her brother Tommy Simmons. SURVIVORS: she is survived by her niece, Cindy Smith (Barry); nephew, Jerry Simmons (Luann); great-nieces, Samantha White and Whitleigh Lu Simmons; and great-nephew, Nathaniel Smith: and other loved ones.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019