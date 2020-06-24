Elizabeth Spiegel Hutchison FORT WORTH--Elizabeth "Liz" Spiegel Hutchison passed away Sunday afternoon, June 21, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. SERVICE: A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://video.ibm.com/channel/zsnsKqhkr6U. She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., with her beloved husband, Captain Lee Harris Spiegel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Humane Society of North Texas or Don't Forget to Feed Me in Fort Worth, in her memory, is suggested. Born in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City, Liz was the daughter of Aaron and Theodora Janis. Liz married Captain Lee Harris Spiegel in 1953. As an Air Force family, they lived in many places until Lee died in a plane crash leaving Liz a young widow in 1967. After moving to Fort Worth, Liz studied nursing, earning her LVN degree and later became a businesswoman, owning a business which provided physical exams for insurance. After selling that business, she opened a dress shop in Azle. Upon retiring, Liz spent much of her time in the Rio Grande Valley where she made many friends. She loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humor. Liz loved to read as did her eldest son Jack, who passed away in 2008. In his memory, she established a reading program donating books to children, in Jack's name, who might not otherwise have any. She was an avid bridge player who enjoyed opera and ballet and her Unitarian Church. She also volunteered teaching English as a second language. She was an advocate for the homeless and poor, always collecting and donating items for them. As a young woman in the 1960s, with young children at home, Liz was very involved in the Civil Rights movement. Liz was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lee, and her son, Jack. SURVIVORS: In addition to her son, Scott and his wife, Debbie, their children, Savannah, Suzanne and Stone and their spouses, and two great-grandbabies, Addison and Harvey, Liz is survived by her daughter, Dr. Meg Pope and her husband, Brad, and their daughter, Joanna. She is also survived by Jack's son, Karl; Jack's widow, Hue Tan; her brother, Gordon Janis; she also leaves behind a host of friends of many diverse backgrounds.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.