Elizabeth Susan Kingeter HURST--Elizabeth Susan Kingeter (nee Gingras), 86, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Harwood Road in Bedford, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the . Susan was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Oct. 17, 1933. She grew up in Utah, and met and married Fritz Kingeter in 1954. They settled in Texas in 1969 and raised three sons in Hurst, where Fritz still resides. Susan was an avid reader, a skilled embroiderer, and passionate about interior decorating and gardening. A lifelong learner, she became a Master Gardener in her late 60s. Susan was preceded in death by her son, Michael. SURVIVORS: Husband, Fritz; sons, Scott and Stephen; grandchildren, Lara, Adam, Spencer, Christian, Sarah Rose and Ross; and great-grandchildren, Abigail, Alexander and Natalie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019