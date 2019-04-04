Elizabeth "Lisa" Tierce Hargrove FORT WORTH -- Elizabeth "Lisa" Tierce Hargrove passed away on March 23, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 12pm on April 11, All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Rd, Fort Worth. Because it is Lent, there will be no flowers in the church. Instead, her family has requested a memorial donation to All Saints Episcopal Church (where Elizabeth was confirmed and sang in the choir for many years) or the . We will gather at a local restaurant afterward. Elizabeth was born in Fort Worth on Feb 6, 1971 to Lu and Lynda Tierce. She was an energetic, curly headed girl who loved to dance, sing, and had a sharp intellect. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1989, where she was a cheerleader, soccer player, and performed in theater and choir. She danced with the Fort Worth ballet in the Nutcracker and taught ballroom dancing as an adult. A caring and nurturing soul, she spent part of her life caring for her grandparents until their passing. The other part she spent caring for animals. SURVIVORS: Elizabeth is survived by her parents Lu and Lynda Tierce, her brother Buddy, his wife and children, her sister Becky and her child.



