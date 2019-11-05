|
Ella F. Davis "Granny" SPRINGTOWN - Ella F. Davis "Granny", 91, passed away at her home Saturday, November 2, 2019. SERVICE: Graveside service: 12 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the graveside at Mount Olivet Funeral Home. Ella was born April 7, 1928, in Hillsboro, to Ida Bell and Sterling Price Hudson. Ella married Parker R. Davis on May 5, 1950, and they spent 60 wonderful years together. Ella worked in the medical field for many years before opening Classic Cleaners and later owned and operated Ms. Ellie's Boutique in Lake Worth. She loved being everyone's Granny! Ella enjoyed going to the lake, playing cards with her friends and family, and shopping, especially late-night runs to Bath and Body. She was a longtime member of Beacon Baptist Church. Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two infant children; and brother, William E. Hudson. SURVIVORS: Son, Tony Hill and wife, Elaine Hill; daughter, Alice Kellum; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Kirby Davis and wife, Clementine.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 5, 2019