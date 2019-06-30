|
|
Ella Mae Belcher ALVARADO--Ella Mae Belcher, 75, of Alvarado passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. SERVICE: There will be no service as she had willed her body for science research. Ella Mae Belcher was a resident of the Happy Hill community since 1977. She was born to Robert and Lori Harley on Aug. 15, 1943, in Oak Grove, La. She was a Diamond Hill High School graduate, and enjoyed gospel music; the Hallmark movies; the Cowboys games; and her cats, MooMoo and Tiger. Ella and George L. Belcher were married Nov. 7, 1964. She was employed at Montgomery Ward for many years. SURVIVORS: Husband, George Belcher; stepson, Jared Wyvern; cousin, Yvonne and husband, Lyndell Stewart, of Louisiana; four nieces; and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 30, 2019