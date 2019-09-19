|
|
Ella Mae Biggins FORT WORTH -- Ella Mae Biggins, 87, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 SERVICE: 12 noon, Saturday September 21, 2019 at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 3001 Angle St. Visitation: Friday 12 to 5 p.m. at the Mortuary and wake 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Biggins Sr. and one son, David E. Biggins. SURVIVORS: four children, Nathaniel Green Biggins, Jr. (Guan), Wendell Earl Biggins, Abbie Jean Mills (James), Cindy Kaye Biggins Joseph; sister, Dorothy Ballard; 10 grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019