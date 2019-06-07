Home

Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Garden of Memory at Cedar Hill Memorial Cemetery
Ellaree Williams Obituary
Ellaree Williams FOREST HILL -- Ellaree Williams' prayer of Just A Closer Walk With Thee was answered Monday, June 3. GRAVESIDE: 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Garden of Memory at Cedar Hill Memorial Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hobert Williams. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Brenda Evans; son, Ronald Cummings; granddaughter, Mysti Hughes (David); great-grandson, Brandon; sister, Jimmye Lee Davis (Napoleon); special niece, LaToshia Brooks a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 7, 2019
