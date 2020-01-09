Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Greater Eleazer Baptist Churc
Ellean L. Smith Obituary
Ellean L. Smith FORT WORTH -- The Matriarch of the Smith family Ellean Smith, 91, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus Sunday surround by loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., Sat., Greater Eleazer Baptist Church. Pastor Lawrence R, Barrett. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. You may visited Mother Smith in her white ebony couch from 12 noon to 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Left in caring hands of God are her precious 4 children; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
