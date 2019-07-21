Martha Ellen Bledsoe Sisler CEDAR PARK--Martha Ellen Bledsoe Sisler, 91, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Cedar Park, Texas. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: One hour prior to service. MEMORIALS: First United Methodist Church (FUMC), Salvation Army or . Martha was a longtime resident of Fort Worth and spent the last eight years in Cedar Park. She was born May 30, 1928, in Ashdown, Ark. Martha graduated from Arlington Heights High School and attended North Texas Agricultural College (now the University of North Texas). Before and after marriage, she worked as a timekeeper and draftsman at Convair (now Lockheed) and was a homemaker. She married Carl Sisler on Jan. 19, 1957, at FUMC, and they spent 59 very happy, wonderful years together. They were longtime members of FUMC, traveled extensively, attended plays, musicals, the symphony, and, most of all, spent time with their children, including sailing at the Fort Worth Boat Club. Martha loved cooking and entertaining family and friends. She was a very accomplished seamstress, loved all kinds of needlework, was a prolific reader and was a member of the Woman's Club of Fort Worth where she was very active in the Creative Writing Department and Club Fidelity. She will always be remembered as someone very intelligent, loving, generous, and dedicated to her family and friends. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Elliott Sisler Jr.; parents, Martin Luther Bledsoe and Ethel Mae Ware Bledsoe; five brothers, Inmon Terrell Bledsoe, Buel Edward Bledsoe, Clarence Eugene Bledsoe, Otis Andrew Bledsoe and Norman William Bledsoe. SURVIVORS: Sister, Norma Wilma Bledsoe; children, David Elliott Sisler and partner, Ryan Balbas, and Carla Ellen Sisler Carpenter; grandchildren, Lauren Hayley Carpenter, Courtney Elise Carpenter and Emma Sophia Balbas Sisler; many nieces and nephews; and extended family, Kenneth Liles and Elaine Brown.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019