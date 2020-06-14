Ellen F. Mack FORT WORTH--Ellen F. Mack, wife, mother, grandmother, civic leader, educator and businesswoman, died Friday, June 12, 2020, after a decade of declining health. SERVICE: A service at the grave will be held privately on Monday in the Beth-El Section of Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held when the risk of the virus has passed. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to a charity of your choice, in her memory, is suggested.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.