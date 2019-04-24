Resources More Obituaries for Ellen Hames Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ellen Mary Erickson Hames

Obituary Condolences Flowers Ellen Mary Erickson Hames FORT WORTH--Ellen Mary Erickson Hames departed this life Sunday, April 21, 2019. Fittingly, it was Easter Sunday, the day we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It was her favorite holiday. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Friday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of a contribution to Cook Children's Medical Center is suggested. Ellen was born Dec. 26, 1950, in Dallas. She moved to Fort Worth at an early age and lived in the same house with her family until she went to college. She graduated with a Master's degree in early childhood education from Texas Woman's University. She taught in the Montessori Schools and was gifted with the ability to teach very young children. She later pursued a career in sales and was very successful while employed with the Xerox corporation. She then went on to a position with Mead Johnson in pharmaceutical sales where she was the leader of a sales team that was the company's number one sales team in the country. It was in this job that she met her future husband, Dr. Robert Hames, a family medicine physician. They fell in love early in their relationship and went on to marry and have three children. Ellen was a wonderful and loving mother and wife. She so loved children and felt like she would be "mother of many." Ellen will most be remembered for her loving and compassionate spirit. There was never a day in her life where she didn't emanate joy and her love for the Lord. She had a radiant smile and an unforgettable laugh and would always go out of her way to make sure that everyone around her was happy. One of her proudest of many accomplishments was her work with the Jewel Charity Ball. For many years she served on the board of the Jewel Ball and helped raise thousands of dollars to benefit Cook Children's Hospital, always working tirelessly for children that she loved so much. Ellen lived her faith. She always took the opportunity to share her faith with others and we always said she had a "back street ministry." She would engage those suffering spiritually and bring them to the Lord. Not for one moment did she ever question her faith in God. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Price Erickson and Doris Strehorn Erickson. SURVIVORS: Husband, Dr. Robert Hames; children, Price Hames, Eric Hames and Mary Ellen Hames; her husband's children, Robert C. Hames, Andrea Hames and Christina Hames Bandlow; twin brother, Eric Erickson; sister, Gail Reid and husband, Glen; and nieces, Courtney Reid and Meredith Reid.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries