Ellen Ruth Eargle FORT WORTH--Ellen Ruth Eargle, 89, formerly of Brashear, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at Southwayside Baptist Church, 301 E. Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76115, with Brother Ruben Martinez officiating. Interment: 3 p.m. at Emblem Cemetery, Emblem (Hopkins County, Texas). Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: May be made to Southwayside Baptist Church 301 E. Thornhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76115. Ellen was born Jan. 25, 1931, in Cooper, Texas, the daughter of Clovis and Lola Thompson. She married Martin Eargle in June 1970. Ellen was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When not spending time with family, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing and quilting. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; three brothers; one sister; one daughter; and one grandson. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Jana Jones; sons, Kent and Gary Eargle of Fort Worth; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020