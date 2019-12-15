Home

Ellie Brightbill Burdette

Ellie Brightbill Burdette FORT WORTH-Ellie Brightbill Burdette passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, gifts in her memory may be made to The Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 5801 Mt. Carmel Drive, Arlington, TX 76017, http://www.carmelnuns.com/ThankYouDonation.html. Eleanor Smith Brightbill was born July 21, 1933, in Fairmont, W.Va., to Lorenzo Otis and Mary Kennedy Smith Brightbill. She graduated from W. Virginia University in 1955, working as a flight attendant for American Airlines after graduation. Ellie was a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She also served as a member of Fort Worth Junior League, Jewel Charity Ball, board of the Children's Museum, board of the Fort Worth Modern Art Museum, board of Presbyterian Night Shelter, past president of The Assembly, and member of the Tuesday Lunch Bunch. SURVIVORS: Husband, Hugh Carter Burdette; children, Christopher Burdette, Mary Carter Crosswell and husband, Joe, Ann Wiley and husband, Wade Wiley III, LeeLee Irwin and husband, Rob, and Buck Burdette; grandchildren, Christopher Burdette, Taylor Burdette, Robert Birdwell, Carter Ann Gordon, Lander Irwin, Robbie Irwin, William Irwin and Ellie Burdette.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019
