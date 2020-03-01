|
Ellouise Hunnicutt ARLINGTON--Ellouise Hunnicutt died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the age of 90 years. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Ella volunteered at All Saints Hospital and logged over 35,000 hours of volunteer work. To commemorate her dedication the gift shop was named "Ella"s Place" in her honor. She was an active member of many community organizations ranging from the PTA to the Business and Professional Women's Association. She was a kind, loving person who was a joy to all that knew her. Her sweet spirit and kind smile were her trademark. Ella was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary Benedict; sisters, Francis and Virginia; and husband, Richard C. Hunnicutt. SURVIVORS: Sons, Alex Hunnicutt and spouse, Jeff, and Lane Hunnicutt and spouse, Kate.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020