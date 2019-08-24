|
|
Elma Lee Mulkey HURST--Elma Lee Mulkey, 84, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a long, happy, and faithful Christian life. She was excited to reunite in heaven with her beloved late husband, Gwen Mulkey. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, with visitation from 2:30 to 3 p.m., 745 W Pipeline Road, Hurst. Burial: Trinity Cemetery, Denton County, Texas, after the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Philip Presbyterian Church, "Jump for Joy" program benefiting homeless children in H-E-B, 745 W Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX, 76053. Elma Lee was an educator for almost 40 years in the H-E-B ISD as a teacher, reading specialist, and vice principal at Oakwood Terrace Elementary. She earned her B.A. degree from Ouachita Baptist University, and Master's degree and Reading Specialist Certification from UNT. She was past president of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, a member of the Kappa Kappa Iota Educators Association, member of Sigma Tau Delta English Honors Society, and was elected Teacher of the Year in the H-E-B ISD in 1975. Elma Lee lived a life of service. She was a longtime active member of St. Philip Presbyterian Church in Hurst. She served as a deacon in the church and on many committees. She also served on the Hurst Public Library Board for many years, and on many other organizations and boards. Elma Lee loved life and loved others especially all her puppies over the years. She had a competitive streak and a wonderful sense of humor, had excellent grammar and spelling skills, was an avid reader, gourmet cook, excellent seamstress, games player, bridge player, and huge fan of the Texas Rangers. Most important to her was her loving marriage to her devoted late husband, Gwen. They enjoyed traveling the world together, music and fine arts, and spending time with all their treasured friends. Elma Lee was also preceded in death by her younger brother, Geff White, who kept her on her toes and helped hone her debate skills. A special thank you to all the many caregivers at Renaissance Park Care Center in Fort Worth over the last eight years who lovingly cared for her, gave her a sense of purpose, and became her extended family. They allowed her to correct their grammar, provide life advice, encourage their education and ask about their families. SURVIVORS: Elma Lee is survived by her loving sister-in-law, Dolores White of Victoria, Texas; niece, Ann White Fees (Brad) of Fort Worth; niece, Lara White Wenzel (Jeff) of Victoria; nephew, Gary White (Marilyn) of Blaine, Wash.; nine great and six great-great-nieces and nephews. Her family will miss their "Aunt EE" very much. MULKEY-BOWLES-MONTGOMERY Denton, 940-382-6622 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019