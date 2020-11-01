Elmer Allen Triplett
November 29, 1934 - October 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Elmer Allen Triplett passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Allen was born on a dairy farm near Hillsboro, Texas during the depression to Elmer and Velma Triplett. The house in which he was reared was upgraded with electricity, running water and butane after WWII. Allen attended a rural school in Union Bluff through the eighth grade then transferred to Hillsboro High School. He earned degrees in Future Farmers of America culminating with its highest degree, the American Farmer Degree. After high school, Allen decided to attend Navarro Junior College (NJC). Allen was very resourceful, he learned about a NJC bus route needing a driver from Hillsboro to Corsicana, so he applied and became the bus driver. In September of 1952, Allen was driving the NJC bus in Mertens and unknowingly met the love of his life, Joan, as she boarded the bus. They both were students at NJC. After completing his NJC studies he transferred to Sam Houston State Teachers College [now Sam Houston State University (SHSU)] where he earned his BS in Agriculture. Following his graduation, with a job lined up, he married his sweetheart, Joan, at her parent's home in Irene, in 1956. Allen started his teaching career at Hillsboro High School that fall, teaching chemistry and biology. While teaching at HHS, he continued to drive a school bus to and from the high school. For a few years, Allen served in the Army National Guard, after which he taught chemistry in Kerrville at Tivy High School. Allen continued his studies in chemistry and biology during the summers culminating in an academic year institute at the University of Texas in 1959-60. The following two years Allen taught chemistry at Dumas High School in Dumas, Texas. While teaching at DHS, Allen continued to drive a school bus for the school district. In 1962, Allen returned to Hillsboro and joined the faculty at the reactivated Hill Junior College, teaching biology and one agriculture course each semester. In addition, Allen received his M.Ed. from Sam Houston State Teachers College. In 1968, Allen became part of the faculty of Tarrant County Junior College - South Campus, in Fort Worth. Allen retired after teaching there for 32 years. During the summers in 1960 thru the early 1970's, Allen would attend National Education Association (NEA) conventions or enroll in summer school in various states. Allen would take his family along for the trips and later bought a camper for them to have extended vacations across the U.S. Allen made it possible to take his children to 49 of the states. Allen and Joan both enjoyed visiting all 50 states. In 1971-1972, Allen was elected President of the Texas Junior College Teachers Association (TJCTA). In 1980, Allen accompanied his parents and enjoyed a trip to the Holy Land. Allen was a deacon and active member at Wedgwood Baptist Church, for over 51 years. Allen was a member of the Masonic Blue Lodge #196 at Hillsboro, for over 50 years. In addition, he was a member of the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA), Phi Delta Kappa, and National Biology Teachers Association.
Allen never lost his appreciation for agriculture, realizing that it is an essential enterprise to feed and clothe the people of the world. Allen's belief, "You live on what you earn. You make a difference with what you share."
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Velma Triplett; sisters, Bobbie Goeken and Nelda Wallace; and niece, Hannah Goeken.
Survivors: Wife of 64 years, Joan; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Ann Triplett of Colleyville; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Vic Ramirez of Grapevine; his two precious granddaughters, Maura Triplett and Mineko Ramirez; sister and brother-in-law, Allene and James Bell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Greenwood Chapel, with Br. Al Meredith officiating. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to your own church, a charity of your choice
, or Wedgwood Baptist Church, Building Fund, 5522 Whitman Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76133.