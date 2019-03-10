Home

Services
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
817-249-1177
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy
Dallas, TX
Elmer Charles Sallis Obituary
Elmer Charles Sallis BENBROOK--Elmer "Charles" Sallis, 83, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Charles was born July 26, 1935, in Fort Gibson, Okla., to Jeffrey Sallis and Verlean McNack Sallis. He was a graduate of Fort Gibson High School, and he attended Tarrant County College. Charles was a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force and went on to work at Bell Helicopter in security. He married Frances Brightman July 12, 1968, in Fort Worth. Their family has lived in Benbrook for 42 years. Charles' favorite hobbies were fishing, watching sports, screaming at the Dallas Cowboys, watching westerns and TV shows, spending time with family, especially his grandkids, and making everyone laugh. He was most famous for what his family called "Charlesisms," which were sayings that anyone that knew him would probably be familiar with. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his sister. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 51 years, Frances Sallis; daughter, Sonia Gale Young of Fairfield; son, Christopher Charles Sallis of Benbrook; daughter, Kimberly Evonne Sallis Farve of Benbrook; grandchildren, Kolya C. Sallis of Dallas, Victoria A. Dixon of Jacksonville, N.C., Darain A. Farve of Benbrook, and Elijah N. Farve of Benbrook; brother, Edward "Lonnie" Sallis; and many other loving family members, friends, and military friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019
