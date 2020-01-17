Home

Dr. Elmer Lee Russell PhD


1935 - 2020
Dr. Elmer Lee Russell PhD Obituary
Dr. Elmer Lee Russell, PhD MCKINNEY -- Dr. Elmer Lee Russell, PhD passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 84. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of McKinney, 315 North Church Street, McKinney, Texas 75069. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen. The family will receive friends during a visitation Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. MEMORIALS: Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com. He was born on December 29, 1935 to Clint Doyle Russell and Ester (Gregory) Russell in Dennis, Texas. Elmer attended Polytechnic Senior High School in Ft. Worth, Texas. He attended college at various universities for his undergraduate and later obtained his PhD from the University of Texas at Austin in Education. Elmer served as Superintendent with El Paso and Little Elm school districts. He enjoyed traveling and storytelling. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Russell; stepmother Helen Ruth (McGee) Russell. SURVIVORS: Elmer is survived by his daughter, Raelee Minter and husband, Hollis; daughter, Dee Russell; sister, Rosemary Goodwin and husband, Mike; Grandchildren, Jacob and Nickolas Minter; and numerous other loving family and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020
