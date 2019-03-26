Home

Elmer Royce Stepp

Elmer Royce Stepp Obituary
Elmer Royce Stepp FORT WORTH--Elmer Royce Stepp, 87, passed away at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, March 24, 2019. VISITATION: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Shannon Rose Hill in Fort Worth with the funeral and graveside service immediately following at 3 p.m. He was born in Handley, Texas, on Aug. 18, 1931. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked for Fort Worth Transit for 12 years before joining Bell Helicopter, where he retired in 1987. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; and great-granddaughter, Trinity Connaway. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean Stepp of Fort Worth, Texas; sister, Louise Mayfield of Fort Worth; son, Jim Stepp and wife, Trisha, of Pantego, Texas; grandchildren, Erin Gibson and husband, Chris, of Austin, Texas, Linsey Hartsell and husband, Pete, of Fort Worth, Texas, Sterling Stepp (PJ), of Fort Worth, Texas; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019
