Eloisa Jio Martinez FORT WORTH--Eloisa Jio Martinez passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, while in home hospice care. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park, with a viewing at 9:15 a.m., prior to the service. Eloisa was born in San Angelo, Texas, on May 8, 1937. She was raised by her godparents after a sudden illness took her own mother when she was 4 years old. As a young girl, she picked cotton to help her family. At 17 she met the love of her life, Charlie Martinez. They soon made their home in Fort Worth and would spend the next 63 years together raising a loving and religious family while cultivating many lifelong friendships. An avid Cowboys fan she would faithfully watch every game through the good seasons and bad. She also enjoyed the weekly family poker games. She was the epitome of a caregiver, and she made everybody who came to her house feel at home. No one ever left hungry. Eloisa was preceded in death by husband, Charlie Sr.; and sons, Jerry and Charlie Jr. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Gloria Martinez Thomas, Rosalinda Martinez Hill, and Cynthia Martinez Lozano; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.