1/1
Eloisa Jio Martinez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eloisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eloisa Jio Martinez FORT WORTH--Eloisa Jio Martinez passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, while in home hospice care. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday in Greenwood Memorial Park, with a viewing at 9:15 a.m., prior to the service. Eloisa was born in San Angelo, Texas, on May 8, 1937. She was raised by her godparents after a sudden illness took her own mother when she was 4 years old. As a young girl, she picked cotton to help her family. At 17 she met the love of her life, Charlie Martinez. They soon made their home in Fort Worth and would spend the next 63 years together raising a loving and religious family while cultivating many lifelong friendships. An avid Cowboys fan she would faithfully watch every game through the good seasons and bad. She also enjoyed the weekly family poker games. She was the epitome of a caregiver, and she made everybody who came to her house feel at home. No one ever left hungry. Eloisa was preceded in death by husband, Charlie Sr.; and sons, Jerry and Charlie Jr. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Gloria Martinez Thomas, Rosalinda Martinez Hill, and Cynthia Martinez Lozano; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved