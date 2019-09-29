|
|
Eloise Dixon FORT WORTH--Eloise Dixon, 75, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the Gilliland Cemetery, Gilliland, Texas. Eloise was born Jan. 12, 1944, to B.G. and Kit Bailey. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. SURVIVORS: Husband, Jerry Dixon; sons, Mike Dixon and wife, Michelle, Jamey Dixon and wife, Stacy; daughter, Markey Dixon; six grandchildren; sisters, Dianne Lee and husband, Bobby, Sonya Lawrence and husband, Jerry; brother, Gary Bailey and wife, Tammy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 29, 2019