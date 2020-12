Eloy Salinas Sr.May 28, 1942 - November 19, 2020Saginaw, Texas - Eloy Salinas, Sr. passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.Funeral Service: 12 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet Chapel.Eloy was born May 28, 1942, in San Ygnacio, to Encarnacion and Henrietta Salinas. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and loved his family.Eloy worked at Lockheed Martin for 27 years as an Aircraft Mechanic and as a Supervisor.He was a big Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed watching their games anytime they played. He enjoyed spending time in his garage "tinkering". Eloy was always there to lend a helping hand and to support his family. He will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him.Eloy was preceded in death by his son, Joe Anthony Salinas; sister, Mirta Pina; and brothers, Luis and Arnold Salinas.Survivors: Loving wife of 57 years, Maria Eloisa Salinas; daughters, Patty Cabral and husband, Joe, Irene Knight, and Stephanie Michelle Salinas; son, Eloy Salinas, Jr. and wife, Angela; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.