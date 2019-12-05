Home

Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
7261 Wichita Street
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:15 PM
Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery
Elsa Sue Grandberry FORT WORTH--When Christ shall come with shout of acclamation to take me home, what joy shall fill my heart. Elsa Sue Grandberry, a faithful servant to the Almighty God, transition from labor to reward on December 2, 2019, in the comfort of her residence with her loving family at her side. SERVICE: A Joyous Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church 7261 Wichita Street, the Reverend Roy Brackins most gracious host, the Reverend Kermit Grandberry eulogist. Mrs. Grandberry will be laid to rest in the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery, on Tuesday December 10 at 2:15 p.m. Friends may Visit Mrs. Elsa Grandberry Friday, Noon to 8 p.m. as she slumbers at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. SURVIVORS: Leaning on Gods comforting arms are her loving, caring and devoted family: husband of 57 years the Reverend J. E. Grandberry; children, Estrellita Bell, Lionell Grandberry, Kermit C. Grandberry Sr. (Cynthia), Jewell Grandberry, and Eloise Chambers (Kendall); sister Julia F. Thomas; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2019
