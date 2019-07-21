|
|
Elsie Christine Deering ARLINGTON--Elsie Christine Deering, 89, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Arlington. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Elsie was born Jan. 14, 1930, in Trion, Ga., to Robert Gordon Stiles and Lillie Ada Shelton Stiles. A resident of Arlington since 1987, she worked for the city of Arlington for nine years and the Arlington ISD for 14 years. Elsie was a member of Grace Community Church in Arlington. She loved shopping, painting and crafting. Elsie loved children and animals. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Ray Deering; brothers, Robert Stiles and William Glen Stiles; sister, Joann Teems; and sons, Mark Deering and Steve Deering. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cathy Jones and husband, Bob; daughter-in-law, Frances Deering; grandchildren, Shannon Wallace and husband, Tony, Kendall Villaman and husband, Siggy, William Deering and wife, Vanessa, Dustin Deering and wife, Casey, Cody Deering, Robert Jones, and Michael Jones and wife, Evonne; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019