Resources More Obituaries for Elsie Spradley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elsie Jane Peterson Spradley

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elsie Jane Peterson Spradley FORT WORTH--Elsie Jane Peterson Spradley, 97, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother "Nana," great-grandmother, aunt and friend of many, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Monday at Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. Open Visitation: Noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arborlawn United Methodist Church or a . Jane was born Feb. 22, 1922, in Gatesville, Texas, to Otto Frederick and Susan Alma Peterson. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School in 1939 and then attended Brantley-Draughon Business College. Jane married the love of her life, Willie Wilson "Bill" Spradley, of Oglesby, Texas, on April 13, 1941. She accompanied Bill from post to post while he was training to become a pilot for the U.S. Air Force. After World War II, Bill and Jane settled in Fort Worth to raise their family. Jane worked with her husband as the bookkeeper for Bill Spradley Texaco Service (Clover Lane and W. Rosedale, and later the Westcliff Shopping Center). Jane was a lifelong Methodist, and her faith was always the central focus of her life. Her very favorite verses of scripture were Proverbs 3: 5-6. She was a member of the "One with Others," and later the "Co-Workers" Sunday school classes. Jane was an active member of the United Methodist Women for her entire adult life and served as its president, treasurer, and other offices in her church. She also served as treasurer for the Fort Worth District West United Methodist Women. Jane enjoyed teaching Sunday school in the Primary Department for eight years. Along with her faith, family was the very center of Jane's life. She shared that making Christmas cookies every year with her grandchildren were "the happiest times of my life." In fact, she cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved preparing the family favorite, chocolate birthday cake. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; parents; and two sisters, Mary Francis Peterson and Margaret Lenox Nelson. SURVIVORS: Sons, Dr. Larry Spradley and wife, LeGrand, of Southlake and Dr. Fred Spradley and wife, Stephanie, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Dr. Elizabeth Carlton and husband, Todd, of Southlake, Dr. James Spradley and wife, Katie, of Spring, Texas, Kendall Moore and husband, Geoffrey, of New Canaan, Conn., and Callie Jane Spradley of Fort Worth. Jane was also survived and has been blessed with six great-grandchildren.



