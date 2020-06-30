Elsie Lee Gunter WICHITA FALLS--Elsie Lee Gunter, age 85, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX with her sweet daughter by her side. Elsie was born in Vernon, TX to Delbert Preston Goodrum and Laura Bell Goodrum and that is also where she met and married her husband Norris Don Gunter. They moved to the H-E-B area when son Ricky was an infant and there, they welcomed their second child Leanne. Elsie's first job was at a finance company and that blossomed into a long very successful career in banking. It meant so much to her to be able to help people see their dreams come true and their businesses grow. She was directly responsible for a tremendous amount of growth and business expansion in north Texas. The banks that were graced by her presence and leadership over the years include First State Bank Bedford, Bank of North Texas, Landmark Bank, Worthington National Bank, and Woodhaven Bank. She retired in 2012 after 50-plus years. Her community meant a great deal to her and she volunteered for many things. The thing she loved most about that was the basket of best friends she gathered. Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her son Ricky, and sister-in-law Winnolee Goodrum. Survivors include her precious daughter Leanne Lambert (Cody), her grandchildren Zach Gunter & Riley Lambert (Lindsey), precious great-grandchildren Dax Lambert, Fletcher Lambert, and Emersyn Gunter, her brother Benny Goodrum, and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and best friends including Genny Hale. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Western Sports Foundation https://donate.onecause.com/wsf/donate or the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/ Visitation will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Homes in Colleyville from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, and the graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1. The family understands that due to social distancing requirements many may not be able to attend.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 30, 2020.