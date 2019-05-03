Resources More Obituaries for Elsie Gibbons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elsie Lenora Gibbons

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elsie Gibbons FORT WORTH -- Elsie Gibbons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019, at the age of 80. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 in the Annetta Cemetery, Parker County, with the Memorial Service and Celebration of Life luncheon immediately following at the Annetta United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall, next to the cemetery. Elsie was not a "fancy" lady, and so a sea of Red, with casual shirts and slacks will make her smile down on us all from heaven that afternoon. Family and Friends in attendance are invited and encouraged to share a favorite memory of Elsie during the Memorial Service. MEMORIALS: Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, where Elsie and Terry volunteered for many years, or any other charitable organization of your choice. She was born Elsie Lenora Hale, in San Angelo, Texas, on July 1, 1938 and spent most of her youth in Benjamin, Texas. She met and married Terry Gibbons in Fort Worth in the 60's and in 1968 she boldly traveled to Alaska, where Terry was stationed to serve his country. Both of their children, Julie and Kevin, were born in Alaska, where they continued to live until 1973. Elsie and Terry decided then to move back to Fort Worth to raise their young family and live the good life by working hard and loving each other. Elsie had many hobbies. She was a talented seamstress, artist, painter and cook. She loved to share the fruits of her talents with her family and friends. Additionally, she enjoyed reading, digging her toes into the sand at the beach, traveling not only the USA, but the entire globe, and playing games with family and friends, where she was often the big winner on Poker Night! Even though her life was cut shorter than we had expected or would like to accept, we feel some comfort knowing that she led a life of character, accomplishment, and joy; always with a heart full of happiness. The love she shared, and received, is a love that will never end. For that we are all grateful. SURVIVORS: Elsie is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Terry, her loving children, Julie Ann Rosenthal and Kevin Gibbons and his adorable wife Jennifer Rock Gibbons. "Gammy" also leaves behind, and will be remembered for her love, warmth and wisdom, by her six granddaughters. Although preceded in death by both of her parents and three siblings, she is survived by three more of her siblings, their spouses, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. HALLMARK FUNERAL SERVICES 817-783-3062



Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries