Elsie Marie Walkington FORT WORTH--Elsie Marie Walkington, 99, died peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019. SERIVCE: Private family celebration of life. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to Edge Park Methodist Church. Elsie, twin daughter of Oscar and Hannah Swanson, was born Jan. 18, 1920, on their farm in Big Stone County, Minn. She and twin Carrie attended District 53 one-room school through eight grades and graduated from Correll High School in 1938. Elsie traveled to San Diego, Calif., in 1941 to work in the war effort and married Roland Edward "Buck" Walkington in 1942. The family moved to Fort Worth in 1950 and became charter members of Edge Park Methodist Church about 1958. Elsie, a proud homemaker, loved cooking and taking care of family. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, solving jigsaw and other puzzles, and following sports (especially the Rangers and Cowboys). She was a lifelong supporter of veterans groups, wildlife rescue, and children's charities. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and siblings, brothers, Axel, Earl, Richard, and Larry Swanson; and sisters, Carrie Pennington and Mae Asher. The family gratefully acknowledges the loving care provided by staff at Bethesda Gardens Memory Care and Encompass Hospice during her final two years. SURVIVORS: Elsie is survived by her daughter, Peggy Harwood; son, Larry Walkington and his wife, Rayna; grandchildren, Karen Shomaker and husband, Scott, Anne Bormann, Erica Finch and husband, Tom, and Kevin Walkington and wife, Candace; great-grandchildren, Garrick and Tristan Bormann, Nathaniel Finch, and Brendan, Nicole and Elliot Walkington; and several nieces and nephews and their families.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019