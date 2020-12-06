Elsie Strader

November 29, 2020

Justin, Texas - Elsie Strader, 87, of Justin passed away on November 29, 2020 in Justin. She was born in Childress, Texas to Dexter and Virgie (Ennis) Baker.

Elsie grew up in Denton County, TX and attended school in Ponder. She graduated from Ponder High School in 1952. She maintained a life long friendship with Ponder class mates. She married Ed on June 7, 1952. They celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage. Together they have four children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Elsie loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Elsie loved her siblings, cousins, and extended family. She enjoyed time spent with them. A favorite hobby was working in her wildflower patch ... the bluebonnets were her favorites.

Her grandchildren were the light of her life and they adored her. She especially enjoyed seeing the great-grandkids, even though her health was declining.

She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Henry and her husband, Bobby, Robyn Strader, Sue Strader, son, Tom Strader and his wife, Jan, grandchildren, Brittney Rupert and husband Jason, Shelley Thomas and husband Mikel, Courtney Taylor and husband, Jacob, Sam Strader and wife, Kayce, Ben Strader and wife Victoria, and Zac Strader. Great Grandchildren, Brooke, Luke, Sunny, Dylan, Megan, Tom, Beau and Sophie. Her brother, Dale Baker and wife Carol, sister-in-law, Della Baker. Elsie was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ed, her mother and father, and siblings, Dorothy, Jo, Olen, Jimmie and Claudine.

The family received friends on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9AM until 10AM at the First Baptist Church of Justin, in Justin, Texas. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church of Justin at 10:00 AM, following the visitation. Interment was held at Justin Cemetery in Justin, Texas.







