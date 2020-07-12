1/1
Elton Wayne Burks
1943 - 2020
Elton Wayne Burks RIVER OAKS--Elton Wayne Burks, 76, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Elton, and his mother, Naomi. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Wayne was born Sept. 22, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas. He went to Castleberry High School and received an accounting degree from Texas Wesleyan University. He worked at General Dynamics for many years and later was a deputy sheriff for Tarrant County. His passions were in spelunking and VW Bugs. He was a member of the DFW Grotto and Fort Worth VolksFolks Club. He was a longtime resident of River Oaks. SURVIVORS: Wife, Brenda Burks and her daughter, Deidra Wade; brother, Charles and wife, Jan Burks; sons, Larry and wife, Jill Burks, Keith and wife, Shalon Burks; and grandson, Corbin Burks.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Funeral
02:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
