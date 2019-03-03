Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Westworth Church of Christ,
5728 White Settlement Road
View Map
Elva Edna Doggett


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elva Edna Doggett Obituary
Elva Edna Doggett AZLE--Elva Edna Doggett, 95, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday at Westworth Church of Christ, 5728 White Settlement Road. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood. Elva was born Jan. 11, 1924, in Lampasas, Texas, to Woodie and Evie Weeks. She and Lester were united in marriage lacking one month being 70 years. Elva spent her life serving others. Her smile lit up a room, and her greatest accomplishment was caring for her sweet husband, children and grandchildren. Next on her list was her church family, and eventually she went to live at Azle Manor Healthcare. A whole new life with new friends. Her dear friend, Bonnie McFarland, became a devoted friend during her entire stay. At the end of her life, she was surrounded by her family, nurses, CNA's and staff. Elva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester Doggett; and brother, Harvey Weeks. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Norma Cantwell; sons, Derwin Doggett and wife, Renee, and Bill Doggett and wife, Jackie; grandchildren, Derann Neuwirth, Dru Doggett, Dakon Doggett, Brett Doggett, Chad Doggett, Chelsea Strickland and Terri George; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, V.T. Weeks; and sister, Alma Underwood.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019
