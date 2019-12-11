|
Elva Frances "Fran" Smith FORT WORTH--Fran Smith, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's. Alzheimer's, however, did not take her sweet spirit. She was always so loving, kind, and put others first. Fran was dearly loved, and she leaves a beautiful legacy of her Christ-centered life. Fran loved Jesus, family, friends, church, and her profession. She was born in Ware Shoals, S.C., to Paul and Margaret Vanadore. She graduated from Winthrop University with a Bachelor's in Elementary Education, TWU with a Master's in Education, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Religious Education (MRE), and Fran studied further at UNT. Fran loved learning! After college, Fran settled in Fort Worth, where she was a dedicated educator for over 40 years for the Fort Worth ISD; she loved working with children. She met the love of her life, Wallace Smith, at Southwestern while they were both students there. Her entire family was the light of her life; she was a devoted and loving wife, mother to her twin daughters, and grandmother. Fran taught Sunday school for 16 years and sang in the PraiSingers choir at Travis Avenue Baptist Church. Fran loved to sing! She had a beautiful voice! In her latter years, Fran was a member of the Sanctuary Sunday School class, which she so loved and enjoyed. Fran was an active member at Travis Avenue Baptist Church until she was unable to attend over 10 years ago, due to her illness. Fran was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Wallace Smith. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Carrie Hanna and husband, Frank, of Danville, Calif., Cathie LeDoux of Dallas; grandchildren, Brad Hanna and Rachel Hanna of Danville, Calif.; brother, Ben Vanadore and wife, Gloria, of Abbeville, S.C.; and sister, Leathea Vanadore of New York. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Broadway Plaza Westover Hills and Mission Hospice for their kind and attentive care of Fran. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Park Cities Baptist Church, Ellis Chapel, 3933 Northwest Pkwy, Dallas, Texas, 75225. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's name to the at .
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 11, 2019