Elvira Pacheco LAKE WORTH--Elvira Pacheco, "Mi Chinita," of Lake Worth, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church of North Richland Hills. Visitation: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. A beloved mother, caring grandmother and great-grandmother, and friend will be dearly missed. Elvira was preceded in death by her husband, Eugenio; her parents; and numerous siblings. SURVIVORS: Elvira is survived by her children, Juan Manuel Pacheco, Maria E. Pacheco, Martha F. Puga, Patricia Ramirez, Leticia Escobar, Rosa Elena Orozco, Veronica Rivera; sister, Maria Felix de La Cruz; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2019