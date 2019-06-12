Elvis E. Thomas ARLINGTON--Elvis E. Thomas, 93, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 7, 2019. SERVICE: Please come and help us celebrate his life during the visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home and at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, for a funeral service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be sent in his name to Community Hospice of Texas. Elvis was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Rotan, Texas, to Arthur Dee and Audie Mae Thomas. In 1943, he left school and enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve his country during World War II. He was an aviation boatswains mate third class and worked on the flight deck of the Aircraft Carrier USS Rudyerd Bay CVE-81 while deployed in the South Pacific. He came home on leave and married Rachel Forgy in July, 1945, before returning to finish his Navy tour. After his discharge in February 1946, he returned home where they started their family and had two sons. Around 1950, they moved the family to Grand Prairie where Elvis went to work at LTV. After a few years at LTV, he went to work for Sears Roebuck Auto Center. He fought a battle with dementia, which left him being cared for at Town Hall Estates Nursing Home for the last 10 years of his life. Elvis was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel; his parents; a brother; and two sisters. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Cindi), Ronald (Joanne), Weldon (Kim), all of Arlington. He has a sister, Betty Joe Cogburn of Alaska. He also has six grandsons and one granddaughter. There are numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



