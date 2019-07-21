|
Elvis Ray Lam WAXAHACHIE--Native Texan and lifelong resident, Elvis Lam, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, just one month shy of his 94th birthday. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas. Visitation with the family: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Jaynes Memorial Chapel, located in Duncanville. Elvis was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Lam. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Louise Hargrove Lam, whose love and support made every aspect of his life possible. Other surviving family members include his daughter, Anita Lam; brother, Gene Lam (Maudie); sister, Dana Armour; nephews, Larry Armour and Jason Lam; nieces, Janet White and Kim Tooley.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019