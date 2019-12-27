|
|
Emanetta Harbour Qualls ARLINGTON-"Dona Emma" passed away Dec.2, in Overland Park, Kan. while attending the 100th birthday of a younger sister. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held on December 28 at 1 p.m. in the Wade Bldg. of First Baptist Church, 301 S. Center, Arlington, Texas. MEMORIALS: may be given to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South Street, Arlington, Texas. 76010 Emanetta Harbour Qualls was born in Muncie, Kan. January 21, 1918 to Sadie Crum and John Rhinely Harbour. She graduated from Turner High School and attended Pittsburg State College. She was married to Sam Qualls in 1938. After Sam Qualls graduated from William Jewell College, the young family moved to Fort Worth in order for Sam to attend Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Emanetta, ever studious, took classes along with her husband. In 1950 they were appointed missionaries to Brazil. Active in missions was as much her calling as it was her husband's. While he filled the pulpit and the role of the pastor, Emanetta was active in teaching Bible classes and organizing church mission activities. While in Brazil "Dona Emma" used her gift of hospitality, always very evident, as she consistently welcomed new missionaries to the field, helped them get settled and taught them how to handle their daily lives in a new country with a new language and still remember their calling as representing the Kingdom of God. Her home, a warm and friendly place, was always open to church members, friends and visitors. In 1968, she and her husband moved back from Brazil to Harlingen, Texas as her husband had been called to be the pastor of the Memorial Baptist Church. While in Harlingen, Emanetta achieved an LVN certification at the age of 52. She worked in hospitals and assisted living facilities for a number of years while actively serving alongside her husband in churches in Texas and Missouri. In 2000, this remarkable woman moved to Arlington, becoming an active member of First Baptist Church and immediately began teaching English to internationals in the church's "International Friends" program; at the same time, working in the church's city-wide missions program "Mission Arlington". Over the years some of her interests, in addition to being an avid reader, were quilting, crocheting and tatting; spending time with and enjoying her thirteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her five children, Sue Kirkpatrick, Sam Qualls, David Qualls, Robert Qualls, and Elizabeth Justl.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019