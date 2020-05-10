Emilio Dodd
Emilio Dodd, Sr. FORT WORTH -- Emilio Dodd, Sr., 80, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juventina Dodd; and son, Emilio Dodd, Jr. SURVIVORS: Sisters, Elia Navarro and Connie Arismendi; children, Juventina Brothers, Sylvia Lehrisse, Mark Dodd, John Dodd and Irma Dodd; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
