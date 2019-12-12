|
|
Emily Sullivan FORT WORTH -- Emily Sullivan, 68, was carried away from her earthly home and was lifted into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Dec. 10 2019 surrounded by the love of her family and friends. SERVICE: Please join us in celebrating her life Friday morning December 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. 1000 Penn Street, Ft. Worth, Texas 76102 with a reception to follow. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the Presbyterian Night Shelter or Tarrant Area Food Bank. Emily was born to Sam Hardin Weatherford III and Emma Ownsby Weatherford on May 12, 1951 in Ft Worth, Texas. Emmy, as most called her, was the oldest of three sisters who she loved dearly. She graduated Arlington Heights High School in 1969, and went on to attend TCU where she pledged Pi Phi and graduated with a degree in interior design. Shortly thereafter she became a mom to her three children which were her pride and joy. She was an active member of Junior League and a devout Christian. Emmy was a friend to all. She was selfless, caring and compassionate to everyone she met. She was gracious and kind and always put the needs of others in front of her own. Emmy was an avid TCU fan and could be found cheering for the Frogs on game days during the fall. In the summer she loved spending time with her family and friends at Possum Kingdom lake or tending to her flowers. She was an amazing and dedicated mom to her three children and a loving and involved Emmy to all of her grandchildren. Emmy was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Emma Weatherford. As we mourn for her touch, we rejoice that she is free from suffering. We have faith that Tuesday morning she met her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and had a glorious reunion with her mom and dad. SURVIVORS: Emmy is survived by three children, Michele, Hardin and Ben. Michele has one son, Jackson Stockand. Hardin is married to Leigh and they have four children, Bo, Reese, Will and Hartley. Ben has two daughters, Regan and Riley. Emmy is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, Jean and Ed Patterson and Margie and Mitch Belew, along with a great many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019