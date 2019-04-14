|
Emma Annette Parker "Granny" Field WEATHERFORD--Emma Annette Parker "Granny" Field, 80, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Alexander's Midway, Springtown. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Granny was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Azle to Phillip and Louise Admire Parker. They both preceded her in death along with her brother, Phillip Leslie Parker. She was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. SURVIVORS: Husband, Lewis Field; daughter, Cynthia Annette; sons, Phillip Gann and wife, Susan, Gordon Alen Gann, and Robert Field and wife, Gloria; brothers, Ralph and James Parker; sister, Ruth Green; sister-in-law, Johnie Evelyn (Aunt Blondie) Parker; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019