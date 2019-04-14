Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander's Midway Funeral Home
3607 E Highway 199
Springtown, TX 76082
(817) 677-2634
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander's Midway Funeral Home
3607 E Highway 199
Springtown, TX 76082
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Alexander's Midway Funeral Home
3607 E Highway 199
Springtown, TX 76082
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Annette Parker "Granny" Field


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Emma Annette Parker "Granny" Field Obituary
Emma Annette Parker "Granny" Field WEATHERFORD--Emma Annette Parker "Granny" Field, 80, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 12, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Alexander's Midway, Springtown. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Granny was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Azle to Phillip and Louise Admire Parker. They both preceded her in death along with her brother, Phillip Leslie Parker. She was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. SURVIVORS: Husband, Lewis Field; daughter, Cynthia Annette; sons, Phillip Gann and wife, Susan, Gordon Alen Gann, and Robert Field and wife, Gloria; brothers, Ralph and James Parker; sister, Ruth Green; sister-in-law, Johnie Evelyn (Aunt Blondie) Parker; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now